Give to C.A.R.E.4Paws

This year, if you are able to help others, consider giving to Santa Barbara County’s own C.A.R.E.4Paws.

When the pandemic hit, C.A.R.E.4Paws stepped up and then some. The small but dedicated nonprofit has roared to the rescue.

And it hasn’t stopped.

Before the pandemic, the little nonprofit used to distribute two tons of pet food per year to low income and needy pet owners. Now they are providing four tons PER WEEK through home delivery to low-income seniors, food pantries and community events.

Before COVID, C.A.R.E.4Paws hosted 140 low-cost mobile vet clinic days per year. Now it’s up to 180 and climbing.

Before the lockdowns, the nonprofit would perform roughly 1,300 spays and neuters per year. This year, it’s been 2,000, plus 12,000 vaccines given and 1,700 pets assisted with medical care.

These services are about more than just helping animals. They help the PEOPLE who love animals and whose emotional well-being depends on having healthy, cared-for pets. They also keep animals from being turned into shelters by owners who otherwise could not afford to keep them — and thus reduce the tax burden for all of us.

Gifts up to $25,000 will be matched, so your support will go even further. For more information or to donate, go to care4paws.org.

Lee E. Heller

Santa Barbara