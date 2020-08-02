GLATTER, Rafelle Ann

June 27, 1941 – July 3, 2020

Rafelle was a woman of many accomplishments. She served as president of her condominium association for over l0 years and afterward as a board member. Also as a mentor at SCORE to help people starting new businesses or needing advice to solve problems with their current business.

Rafelle leaves behind her husband Bob, daughter Melissa and husband Stephen, son Alex and wife Alissa, and granddaughters Amanda and Emily Glatter, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. And to her many dear long time friends at her Cancer Support group, fellow accountants, breakfast, lunch. and beach walking friends, the IRS Ladies Lunch group.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Abate at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and nurse Veronica, Cottage Hospital, and the Visiting Nurses Association for their care and support. Contributions in her name can be sent to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Unity Shop. FSA-Family Service Agency, or Walsh College who prepared her to reach her goal and become a CPA.

A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date at a local mortuary or the clubhouse at her residence.