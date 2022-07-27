Emphasis is on sustainability, regeneration at Santa Ynez Valley wineries and farm

Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

with wine in Solvang.



The Gleason Family Vineyards Santa Ynez Valley portfolio of brands (Roblar Winery and Vineyards, Refugio Ranch Vineyards, Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard) has launched a series of new sustainability efforts for its Santa Barbara County vineyard and farm properties.

In addition, Gleason Family Vineyards is introducing Michael Vining as the director of farming and sustainability, overseeing all of the initiatives in farming and sustainability for the entire portfolio.

Mr. Vining, who joined the Gleason Family Vineyards team in August 2021, shifted grape harvest practices on the winery operations side of the businesses by composting all vegetative winery waste from the 2021 harvest in a new project located on the group’s Roblar Farm property in Santa Ynez.

Grape pomace from Roblar Winery and Vineyards and Refugio Ranch Vineyards went into the compost program, and the company’s vineyard waste hauling contracts were canceled.

Also part of the new composting program is all kitchen waste from the Roblar Winery tasting room, where Executive Chef Peter Cham crafts farm menus for winery visitors as well as private menus for events at both Roblar Winery and Roblar Farm.

Peaches are grown at Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard.

At Refugio Ranch Vineyards, the Gleason family’s first Santa Ynez Valley property, the group is returning the land to one of its former uses as a grazing ground for farm animals, but this time, in between the rows of vines, which blanket 26 acres of the 415-acre property.

Before the growing season began, the Refugio Ranch vineyards were cover cropped, and a herd of sheep joined the grape-growing and grazing operation, complete with shepherd. The operation includes guidance and services from Central California-based Cuyama Lamb, a sheep outfit committed to the regeneration of native California grasslands and the sustainable production of ethically raised food and fiber, which operates primarily in the coastal foothills of Santa Barbara County.

“We’re building an agricultural team here, incorporating the vineyard and farm lands into one regenerative system,” said Mr. Vining. “We are a company founded by a family. And we want these lands for which we’re now stewards to thrive, for our own families, for future generations and for the entire Santa Ynez Valley community.”

A Santa Barbara native, Mr. Vining is no stranger to farming practices and their importance to varied communities.

In 1993, he completed his senior thesis while at UC Santa Cruz. It was titled “Growing Alternatives and Opportunity: Homelessness and Garden-Based Social Change in Santa Cruz.”

Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

Following graduation and earning his bachelor’s degree in community studies, Mr. Vining tended and managed several community farms in the Santa Cruz area. His work on these farms has been showcased in magazines like National Geographic, honoring his unique attention to design, color presentation and layout of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Mr. Vining moved on to a 15-year career in planning, developing and homebuilding, growing a successful construction business, which operated in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. He leverages his dual backgrounds in construction and farming in his new role with Gleason Family Vineyards, where he has spearheaded such projects as the creation of a chicken run and residence for Roblar Farm’s 200-count chicken population, all roosting in a structure and yard made from reclaimed materials.

As part of Mr. Vining’s efforts, the previously one-acre, organic Roblar produce farm has received a two-acre addition, which he has planted as a “market garden” — a seasonal field bearing more than 40 varieties of vegetables and herbs to supply the Gleason Family Vineyards kitchens as well as the newly enhanced Roblar Farm stand, which sits at the entrance to Roblar Winery and Vineyards on the corner of Roblar Avenue and Refugio Road. The stand regularly carries eggs and produce pulled directly from Roblar Farm for purchase by locals and visitors.

Additionally, as of June, Mr. Vining and the Gleason Family Vineyards team launched a new CSA program for Gleason Family Vineyards wine club members and Santa Ynez Valley locals, and the team is also planning to initiate community days where local residents are invited to walk the farm to glean produce at no cost.

Executive Chef Peter Cham prepares pizza in the wood-fired oven at Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez.



Roblar’s culinary platform also plays heavily into the farm planning with Chef Cham and Mr. Vining working hand-in-hand to plant what might be on a seasonal “chef wish list.” Just steps from the Roblar kitchens, Chef Cham picks fresh produce destined for his dishes such as beets, which hue his smoked salmon deviled eggs, or Roblar Farm lettuces, which support fresh salads like a black garlic Caesar, or radishes to top his avocado and seeded levain toast, which also boasts ricotta salata, puffed grains and a poached farm egg.

More of those farm eggs can be found in a lunchtime offering, a tarragon egg salad sandwich with house-pickled mustard seeds, and Roblar Farm-grown shallots and celery.

“It’s really a dream to sit down at Roblar and eat the most amazing salad you’ve had in years, all with produce grown right next door. While our primary focus remains on viticulture, it’s been a joy to work on enhancing our properties to showcase additional riches that Santa Ynez Valley has to offer, all while being mindful of how we can use those outputs as regenerative inputs for the ongoing health of this land,” said Matthew Bieszard, Gleason Family Vineyards general manager.

In addition to Roblar’s fruit and vegetable bounty, the Gleason Family Vineyards team is also raising more animated residents. Roblar Farm recently added a herd of Babydoll sheep as well as Duroc-Hampshire pigs, both of which will add animal inputs to the farm’s soils and, in the case of the sheep, act as natural mowing implements.

Chickens at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez.

Beehives also dot Roblar Farm and Buttonwood Farm, powerful pollinators that serve as an integral part of the Gleason Family Vineyards farming system and supply honey’s natural sweetness to Chef Cham’s varied menus.

Over the course of the next year, the Gleason Family Vineyards team will be reinvigorating the 10-acre farm, two-acre orchard, small hop yard and 42-acre estate vineyard at the newly-acquired Buttonwood Farm Winery and Vineyard, in Solvang.

Under a multi-year project, all of the vineyard trellising will be updated while the team works closely with vineyard management to monitor each block to better manage growth and yields to produce the best possible fruit. The agriculture team is also tending to Buttonwood’s farm crops, like the property’s prized peaches, olives and pomegranates.

A Buttonwood farm stand located in the tasting room offers these items for sale as they are ripe as well as fresh sweet corn and popping corn, watermelon, squash, Asian pears, plums and apricots, alongside produce from Roblar Farm. The Gleason Family Vineyards restoration of Buttonwood’s famous peach programming also means that peach preserves, mini peach pies and peach sorbet are available for sale.

Babydoll sheep at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez.

The Buttonwood property, first founded in 1968 on a principal of sustainability, is positioned to become part of the Gleason family’s plan to introduce agritourism programs for the public, essentially travel packages for those looking to learn more about regenerative farming methods in the food and wine industries in the Santa Barbara County wine region. Packages will include lodging options on Roblar Farm, dining opportunities courtesy of Chef Cham, and winery visits, vineyard walks and tastings with the Gleason Family Vineyards winemaking team of head winemaker, Max Marshak, and assistant winemakers Kat Neenan and Brett Reeves.

“I use the term ‘sustainable fertility’ for what we’re trying to do with this land,” said Mr. Vining. “We’re using organic methods to fertilize the soil, aiming for sustainable plant growth and optimal crop yields, while keeping our environmental impact at a minimum.

“This isn’t just about ‘now.’ This is about farming this region for our future.”

