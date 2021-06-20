GLEASON, Mary T.

Mary T. Gleason passed on, June 14, at Serenity House. Born 1927 in the Bronx, NYC to doting Irish parents. Mary made a big mark on the world. She matriculated at Manhattan College, Catholic University and NY State University.

In 1946, a concerted spiritual life was embarked on by entry into the Dominican Order. Here, the lessons of service to people and charity for all was ingrained. Put to work in education, Mary taught 14 years in elementary and high schools. As well, served as principal, where, no doubt, she found that discerning eye that earned the respect of all.

The Santa Barbara community welcomed Mary in 1976. Serving SB schools for many years, she was promoted to the position of Vice Superintendent of business in 1983. Mary oversaw impressive restorations of schools like SB Junior High, one of many. She earned the respect of legislators as she travelled to Sacramento to lobby for our children.

Mary’s civic mindedness included the SB Trust for Historic Preservation, the Soroptomists and the GOP Central Committee and many others. Her office walls includes salutations from both Parties. Such was her nature to relate to others with an open, energetic heart. Mary Gleason will sorely be missed. Her many friends are invited to attend Memorial Mass at Saint Raphael’s, June 23, 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please remember Serenity House, Cancer Research and St. Raphael’s.

