GLEASON, Robert Spencer

Robert “Bob” Spencer Gleason passed away in Santa Barbara, California, the city he dearly loved, on July 7, 2022 at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on December 5, 1934 to Robert James and Elizabeth Spencer Gleason. His family came down to the “lower 48” when he was five years old. He lived in several states throughout his life but Santa Barbara was the place he loved the most and his home since 1970.

Bob received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science degree in Business and Public Administration from George Washington University. Shortly after obtaining his Bachelor’s degree, he served as an analyst in U. S. Army Intelligence, the Department of the Treasury Bureau of Accounts, and Naval Command Systems Support. He later had a distinguished career as a software development manager in the defense, public safety and health care administration industries for 35 years.

Bob enjoyed traveling, reading, classical music and most of all photography, happily making the transition from film to digital. Foremost, however, was his love for his growing family, blessed by the recent additions of two great-granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Margaret “Molly” Gleason; his children Elizabeth Gleason, Alexandra Steadman and her husband Lance, and Robert Grant Gleason and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Amanda Gleason, Julian Steadman and his wife Angela, and Elliot Steadman and his wife Krystina; great-granddaughters Ava Steadman and Kalyna Steadman; and Bob’s brother Dan Gleason and niece Melissa Motta.

At Bob’s request, no service will be held.