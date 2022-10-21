Glen Phillips to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Glen Phillips

SANTA BARBARA — Glen Phillips, Toad the Wet Sprocket’s lead singer and main songwriter, will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Phillips is promoting his solo album, “There Is So Much Here,” which focuses on gratitude, beauty and staying present. The music varies from quiet love songs to outright rockers.

“This is an album about showing up for what is and letting it be enough,” Mr. Phillips said in a news release.

One of the songs, “Stone Throat,” is a mid-tempo rocker that looks at a couple in a new relationship and their efforts to find a balance between desire and responsibility.

Another song, “I Was A Riot,” takes a compassionate look at the end of a relationship, and according to the news release, it has a hint of new wave ska.

Tickets cost $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com, where you can also make dinner reservations.

The concert is for all ages.

— Dave Mason