Global food icon to appear at The Granada

COURTESY PHOTO

Home chef Nigella Lawson is the author of 12 bestselling books.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present an evening with iconic home chef Nigella Lawson at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

A bestselling cookbook author and star of countless television specials, Ms. Lawson has become an unstoppable and empowering force in the world of food since publishing her first cookbook, “How To Eat,” in 1998.

She is the author of 12 bestselling books, including her latest, “Cook, Eat, Repeat,” and the beloved personality of TV series including ”Nigella Bites.” She was voted Author of the Year at the British Book Awards and Best Food Personality at the Observer Food Monthly Awards.

In conversation with Evan Kleiman, host of KCRW-FM’s “Good Food,” the culinary powerhouse and global food icon will recount her trajectory by way of the people, food and recipes that have shaped her unique life of cooking, eating and repeating.

Ms. Lawson, who lives in London, read Medieval and Modern Languages at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, and went on to become deputy literary editor of The Sunday Times at the age of 26. As a critic and op-ed columnist, she wrote for a range of newspapers including The Times and The Guardian.

At The Granada event, Ms. Lawson will chat with Ms. Kleiman, who opened her own restaurant, Angeli Caffe, in 1984.

By serving rustic, regional Italian food in a beautifully designed, yet casual atmosphere, she created a restaurant archetype that inspired imitations all over the country. By the time her restaurant closed in 2012, it was a Los Angeles institution.

Since 1998, the radio show and podcast, “Good Food,” has been the place where Ms. Kleiman could explore every aspect of food and how it intersects with human (and sometimes animal) life. The show airs on KCRW, an NPR station in Santa Monica, and has a worldwide audience on the web.

Tickets are $31 to $46 for the general public and $16 for UCSB students with ID. To purchase, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or twww.granadasb.org.

email:mmcmahon@newspress.com

