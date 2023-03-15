Global shipping topic for Maritime Museum program

COURTESY PHOTO

“All That Perishes” will screen April 20 at the Santa Barbara

Maritime Museum.

SANTA BARBARA — Two professors from UCSB’s Department of Global Studies will present two films about global shipping, the ships and crews that sail them and those that dismantle the ships when they are no longer being used.

Dr. Mae Miller-Likhethe and Dr. Charmaine Chua will screen “Cargo” and “All That Perishes at the Edge of Land” at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

At a time when global shipping has entered popular awareness because of pandemic delays, backed-up ports, whale strikes and more, this focus on the human side of the business is seen as timely. This presentation will enable people to see the problems of the industry from unusual and different perspectives, according to the museum.

Admission is free for SBMM’s Navigator Circle members, $10 for other members and $20 for nonmembers.

There will be a pre-lecture reception for members only from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/ and to become a member, go to www.sbmm.org.

— Marilyn McMahon