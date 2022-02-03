SpaceX rocket rises from Vandenberg Space Force Base

MICHAEL PETERSON/U.S. SPACE FORCE

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87 launches from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

On a picture-perfect day, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base and soared toward space.

You could hear the sonic booms throughout the Tri-Counties. And dozens of spectators on Harris Grade Road in Lompoc got as close as they could to see the rocket in action.

“Go, Falcon!” an announcer exclaimed on SpaceX.com after the countdown ended and Falcon 9 rose.

The spotlight was not only on the launch from Space Launch Complex 4, but on the reusable stage 1 booster, which separated from the second stage and landed without a hitch in Landing Zone 4 near the launching point. Three engine burns slowed the descent, and on the way down, a camera on the booster showed the Channel Islands.

It was the first voyage for this particular booster rocket, which is why it was still pristine on the launchpad.

As the first stage descended, the second stage continued into orbit.



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Dozens of spectators view the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base from Harris Grade Road in Lompoc.

After recent weather delays for its other Falcon 9 rockets at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX voiced enthusiasm for being at Vandenberg.

“Conditions are gorgeous for today’s launch,” SpaceX engineer Kate Tice told viewers watching at SpaceX.com, minutes before the launch.

She explained that the unmanned, 20-story-high Falcon 9 was carrying a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. It was the NRO’s first launch of this year, and the mission’s official name was NROL-87.

Falcon 9 lifts toward space. Minutes later, the first stage separated from the second stage and landed without a hitch in Landing Zone 4 near the launchpad.

“There are absolutely stunning views today of both the liftoff and our landing attempt,” Ms. Rice said as the stage 1 booster descended. “Vandenberg is typically in fog. Today is a stunning sight.”

As the booster landed, mission control erupted with loud applause.

“A picture perfect landing!” Ms. Rice exclaimed. “The booster will be prepared for a reflight for NRO.”

The show’s not over. Today SpaceX is at Cape Canaveral for the launch of its Falcon 9 carrying the Starlink mission. The launch window is set for 10:13 a.m. Pacific time, according to SpaceX, which is launching no fewer than 49 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

After the launch, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The live webcast will begin 15 minutes before launch at SpaceX.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com