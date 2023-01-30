Goddard returns to mound in Westmont win

Westmont Baseball, ranked 13th in the NAIA, improved to 2-1 on the young season by taking the rubber game of a three-game series with Saint Katherine (1-2) on Saturday by a score of 14-8.

“I told the guys it is hard to win on the road, let alone win a series on the road,” said Tyler LaTorre, Westmont’s head coach. “I was happy that we closed out the series victory and happy with how we came out swinging the bats today. We got an early lead and continued to add on and had big hits up and down the lineup.”

Chase Goddard made his first appearance on the mound for the Warriors in 20 months after sitting out last year with an injury. The red-shirt sophomore pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, He struck out four and did not surrender a walk.

“We got a great start out of Chase and that was important to us – getting the game going in our direction.

“Chase handed the ball off to Parker O’Neil who gave us three good innings. We were excited to get Ryan Humphreys back from injury and back on the bump in a game. Then we were able to close it out with Carlos Moreno.”

The Warriors scored in the top of the first when Bryce McFeely belted a double down the left field line to, driving in Ryan DeSaegher who had also sent a double down the same baseline.

Saint Katherine took a brief lead in the bottom of the second when Johnny Lopez knocked a two-run home run over the fence. However, that would be the last time the Firestorm were on top.

Westmont produced six runs in the third inning and another seven in the fourth to take control of the game.

The third-inning scoring started with another double down the left field line by McFeely that once again drove in DeSaegher, this time from third. With the bases loaded, Justin Rodriguez knocked in two with a single to right. Liam Critchett scored the fourth run of the inning when he reached home on a pass ball. The fifth run came as the result of an error on a ground ball to short by Brady Renck. DeSaegher, up for the second time in the inning, pushed home the final run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

A solo home run by Critchett produced the first run of the fourth. Robbie Haw singled up the middle to pick up an RBI by driving in Rodriguez. The second home run of the inning came off the bat of Renck whose RBI tally increased by three. After DeSaegher singled, McFeely notched the third round-tripper of the fourth inning.

Over the three-game series, McFeely went seven of 13 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

The Warriors added three more runs in the seventh on two more home runs. Shane Hofstadler homered for the second time in the series to drive in the first run. Then, Luke Tillitt powered a two-run blast.

Westmont tacked on two more in the eighth, when McFeely’s two-run single scored Renck and Daniel Patterson.

McFeely’s six RBIs ties 19 others for third most in program history. Only Greg Thompson in 1994 and Simon Reid in 2022 have had more RBIs (seven) in a single game.

“We played Warrior baseball and it was fun to watch,” said LaTorre of today’s game. “I’m looking forward to being back home next week.”

Westmont will host Embry-Riddle of Arizona (3-1) next week in the first home games of the year. The Eagles and Warriors will play doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on both days.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com