GODFREY, Richard D.

Richard Dudley Godfrey “Dick” passed peacefully on the morning of October 12, 2021 in his home city of Santa Barbara, California. He was 86 years of age. Dick was born on January 28, 1935 in New York City to Henry Fletcher Godfrey and Marie Louis Godfrey (nee Gray). Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Katherine Bernhard Godfrey (Kate), his son (John Godfrey), two daughters (Liza Kirkbride & Susan Godfrey), and 6 grandchildren (Katie, Grace, Molly, Jazmine, Eru and Jonathan).

Dick completed secondary education at Portsmouth Abbey near Newport, Rhode Island. He graduated in 1957 from Brown University with a major in Political Science. That same year he married Kate and joined the United States Army, and the couple were stationed in France. Upon completion of his service, Dick and Kate returned to Providence, Rhode Island where Dick entered the banking profession with a focus on Trust Services. He advanced to head the Asset Management subsidiary of the Industrial National Bank of Providence and accepted a job at American Express in San Francisco in 1975. He relocated his family to Los Angeles shortly afterwards where they settled in Pacific Palisades. There, Dick enjoyed a successful career with Trust Company of the West, retiring as Managing Director of Private Investments. Following a lifelong enjoyment of the ocean and sailing, he & Kate retired to Santa Barbara.

In Santa Barbara, Dick embarked on a new career of volunteerism. He served on various Boards and Committees, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Cottage Hospital. Possibly his proudest achievement was his association with Direct Relief, where he served as Board Chair and passionate Ambassador. Dick’s legacy will always be his steadfast love of family and dedication to the betterment of humanity.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara, on November 6th, 2021 at 1:00 pm. There will be a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Direct Relief at Directrelief.org.