GOEBEL, Kathleen “Kathy” Anne

Special Angel In Heaven

A few weeks after turning 60 years young, our sister Kathleen “Kathy” Anne Goebel was welcomed into the arms of God. She was known by all to be the friendliest, happiest, loving person they had ever met, always having a smile on her face, shaking your hand or giving you a hug.

Kathy was born in the Summer of 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the third oldest of four children to Bert and Arlene Goebel before relocating to Santa Barbara, California. Kathy’s family settled in Carpinteria, California. It was at this time Kathy began attending Garfield School and later advancing to the Alpha Training Center both of which were located in Santa Barbara, California. After living in Carpinteria 30-plus years with her parents Arlene and Bert, they move to Visalia, California where she attended the “Life Skill’s” Learning Center.

Kathy loved being active and participated not only in the Special Olympics in both Santa Barbara and Visalia, but she was most proud of her participation with THE “MIRACLE LEAGUE” of VISALIA and never missed an opportunity to laugh and celebrate with her friends during each game. She was a longtime member of the “Women of the Moose.” After relocating to Visalia, Kathy attended St. Mary’s Church with her parents.

What made her standout the most was her unmeasurable love for her parents Arlene “MaMa” and Bert “PaPa.”

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Bert and Arlene Goebel and her younger brother, James “Jimmy” Goebel.

She is survived by her two brothers: Dennis Goebel (Anja) and Gary Goebel all of Visalia, California.

Her brothers would like to thank Mark and all of the teachers at the “Life Skill’s” Learning Center for all of the fun, joy and friendships Kathy enjoyed and looked forward to each day.

We would also like to thank Gary and his wife with THE “MIRACLE LEAGUE” of VISALIA, her coach Laurie for the great experiences Kathy had being a part of the NY YANKEES team.

In lieu of flowers her brothers are asking for donations to be made in Kathy Goebel’s honor to THE “MIRACLE LEAGUE”

of VISALIA.

Visitation will be held 4-7pm Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia with the Rosary to be prayed at 6pm. Graveside services will be held 12pm Friday, August 6th, 2021 at Carpinteria Cemetery District, 1501 Cravens Ln, Carpinteria.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.