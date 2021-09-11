GOEHNER, Don

Don Goehner of Nipomo, California entered heaven on August 10, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1938 in Dryden, Washington where he grew up with his parents, two younger sisters, 9 aunts and uncles and 36 cousins.

He married his high school sweetheart, Bev, at age 19 and the two of them moved to Santa Barbara, CA so Don could attend Westmont College. Don graduated from Westmont with a degree in sociology in 1960 and he and Bev welcomed their first daughter, Terri, shortly thereafter.

Don served as the executive director of the Greater Long Beach Youth For Christ for 14 years. He worked in advancement at Azusa Pacific University and Westmont College and earned a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. In 1990 he formed the Goehner Group in San Jose, CA, which provided consulting services in fundraising, management and executive searches. He served on the board of trustees at Westmont College from 1986-2017 and was active in Young Life Capernaum, a ministry to youth with disabilities.

Don had a heart for people and loved to serve his Lord by caring for those in need. He especially loved and cared for his family, in particular his grandsons and their wives who brought him so much joy.

Don is survived by his wife of 11 years, Caryl Goehner, of Nipomo, CA, his son, Todd, of Ventura, CA, his daughter, Trina, and son-in-law, Steen of Spokane, Washington, grandsons, Keaton (Angela) Hudson, of Portland, OR, Taylor (Gabrielle) Hudson, of Los Angeles, CA, and Carter Hudson, of Spokane, WA. His first wife, Bev, and daughter, Terri, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his two sisters and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Don’s life takes place Sunday, October 31, at 2:00pm in the Global Leadership Center at Westmont College. Gifts in Don’s memory may be made to any of the following that he cared deeply about: Westmont College, Warm Beach Christian Camps, and The Legacy Coalition.