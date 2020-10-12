Goff leads Rams past Washington

Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-10 victory at Washington on Sunday.

Goff completed 21 of 30 passes, with two going for touchdowns. He also rushed for a two-yard score.

L.A.’s defense was up to the task, especially in the second half, when the Rams kept Washington off the scoreboard. Cam Akers led Los Angeles’ ground attack with 61 yards on nine carries. The Rams improved to 4-1 while Washington dropped to 1-4. In other NFL action, the 49ers benched struggling quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during their 43-17 loss to Miami in Santa Clara. Garroppolo was 7-for-17 with two interceptions when he was benched in favor of C.J. Beathard.

Ryan Fitzpatrick turned in a much better performance under center for the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 154.5. Jason Sanders also finished 5-for-5 in field goal attempts for Miami.

The Chargers were off Sunday. L.A. is in New Orleans for a game against the Saints tonight.

Email: gfall@newspress.com