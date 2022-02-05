0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSAmerican Heart Association banners hang on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Friday in recognition of National Wear Red Day, which aims to raise awareness of heart disease in women. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Cost of California recall election topped $200M, elections officials say next post 447 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.