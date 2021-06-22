Home Life Golden light at Stearns Wharf
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The setting sun bathes Santa Barbara Shellfish Company in golden light at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara while visitors wait for an open table to dine. Meanwhile, heavy fog rolls into the coast as seen from Stearns Wharf on Friday. The South Coast endured a heat wave earlier in the week before a cooling pattern rounded off last week’s weather.
