Golden Owl Award goes to Santa Maria teacher

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Luis Guerra, a Santa Maria High School agricultural teacher and FFA advisor, has won the South Coast Regional Golden Owl Award.

The award makes Mr. Guerra one of six finalists in the state for Ag Educator of the Year.

Nationwide Insurance’s Golden Owl Award recognizes agricultural teachers for their community service and time spent preparing future generations for successful careers.

Each finalist for state Ag Educator of the Year receives a plaque and $500 to help future educational efforts.

The winner of Ag Educator of the Year will receive a trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to help bring new educational opportunities.

Mr. Guerra discussed what the South Coast Regional Golden Owl Award means to him.

“The Golden Owl award is very meaningful to me because it begins with a nomination from our peers,’’ he said in a statement. “As a teacher and advisor, we always strive to encourage students and work toward getting them recognition. It is re-energizing to know that we make a positive difference in our students even in these difficult times.”

— Dave Mason