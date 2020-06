Joseph James DeAngelo (Courtesy photo)

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo’s victims waited over 40 years for justice.

On Monday morning, Mr. DeAngelo finally admitted to committing 13 counts of murder, burglaries, kidnappings and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

The cases included four murders in Goleta.

Mr. DeAngelo, 74, appeared before Judge Michael G. Bowen in Sacramento County Superior Court.

