GOLDSWORTHY, Lois Marie (Fink)

Lois Marie (Fink) Goldsworthy, 77, of Goleta, CA and Melrose, MN passed away at home May 28, 2021.

Lois grew up in Melrose, MN and attended St. Cloud school of nursing. In 1966 she married the love of her life Jack M. Goldsworthy at Big Birch Lake. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA. where they began their life together.

Lois had a fulfilling lifelong career as a devoted Registered Nurse serving the geriatric community of Santa Barbara, CA.

Family time was very important to Lois, she loved (and sometimes encouraged) the antics of her children and grandchildren at very frequent family dinners and BBQs. Just days before her passing she partook in a water balloon fight with her family! Lois was very proud that her children found partners in life and have families of their own. She has four children, and six grandchildren. Lois also has many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends who are all very important to her. She can finally play bingo in heaven with her sisters Butsy and Nettie.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Matthew and Agnes (Schreifels) Fink, step-mother Genevieve Fink, her eldest sister Janet A. (Nettie) Goihl and sister Marlene (Butsy) Duerr.

Lois is survived by her husband of 55 years Jack M. Goldsworthy; brother Gerald (Jerry) Fink, daughter and son-in-law Mary K. and Clayton E. Fulcher; son and daughter-in-law Michael J. Goldsworthy and Randi Ehrenborg; daughter and son-in-law Jean L. and Bradley T. Janssen; and son and daughter-in-law Joshua J. and Cara A. (Ingram) Goldsworthy. Her six grandchildren are Justin Fulcher, Jessica (Fulcher) Wright, Breece Ehrenborg, Katherine Janssen, Skylar Goldsworthy and Asa Goldsworthy.

Lois spent her final days with family and friends. She wished for people to celebrate life and not mourn it. We are very grateful to the care and support from Dr. Tom Watson, Dr. Gregg Newmann and Marissa Jobe, PA. To help others with a cancer diagnosis we would appreciate donations to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara or VNA Health. As a final note, Lois was able to spend a few more weeks with us due to the generosity of blood donors. Our entire family cannot express enough the importance of blood donation.