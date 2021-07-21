Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries expand hours

COURTESY PHOTOS

Kiara Pacheco works at the Goleta Valley Library, which has expanded its days and hours.

The popularity of the Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Library branches reopening last month in limited capacity has led the branches to increase their days and hours of service.

Express Service is now available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sidewalk Service has expanded to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The libraries continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and patrons who choose to come inside the library for Express Service must wear a face covering (ages 2 and over) and maintain at least six feet of distance from others. Gloves and hand sanitizer are available at the entrance. Restrooms are now open at all three branches as well.

Hilary Johnson is ready to help patrons at the Buellton Library, where up to 10 patrons are allowed in the building on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each branch operates Express Service in a slightly different way:

Goleta Valley Library allows up to 50 patrons in the building on a first-come, first-served basis on the hour and half hour. Patrons have 25 minutes to spend inside, picking out material and checking it out on a self-checkout machine, using an Express computer, and/or browsing the Friends of the Library book sale.

Solvang Library can accommodate up to 18 people at a time inside the building on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons have 25 minutes to spend inside, picking out material and checking it out. A limited number of computers will be available.

Buellton Library allows up to 10 patrons in the building on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons have 25 minutes to spend inside, picking out material and checking it out. If needed, other accommodations can be made by calling the Buellton Library at 805- 688-3115.

After pausing the sharing of material between jurisdictions at the beginning of the pandemic, Black Gold has resumed shipments between its seven jurisdictions. Using the online catalog, patrons can once again place hold requests on items from other libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Due to a decrease in funding for Black Gold, patrons can only request books from other jurisdictions that are older than six months.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com