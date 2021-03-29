Goleta and SYV libraries start reading program

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries’ third-annual Book to Action program, which focuses on George Takei’s memoir “They Called Us Enemy,” launches Wednesday and continues through July.

Community members are invited to check out the book and engage in online programs surrounding the “Star Trek” actor’s messages of equity, diversity and inclusion.

“They Called Us Enemy” uses graphic novel storytelling to depict Mr. Takei’s experience as Japanese-American child in an internment camp during World War II.

Patrons can grab a free copy or borrow the book during sidewalk service 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. They can also check out the book online from Hoopla, the library’s streaming and download service.

The book’s illustrator Harmony Becker will join the library online May 22.

A number of family-friendly activities and crafts are planned during the program.

For more information and to see a schedule of virtual events, go to cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/book-to-action.

— Annelise Hanshaw