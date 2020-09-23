Goleta announces ballot drop box locations

COURTESY PHOTO

A ballot drop box is located outside of Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, which is one of three ballot drop box locations within the city.

The city of Goleta has announced the locations for the three ballot drop boxes that will be used for the Nov. 3 general election.

The drop boxes will be located at: Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive; the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.; and Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road. The ballot boxes will be used to return ballot’s directly to the Registrar of Voters. They will be available 24 hours a day from Oct. 5 through 5 p.m. on Election Day.

“We have been working with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office to get the ballot drop boxes installed at locations within the City. I am so pleased to see them come to fruition and can’t wait for our residents to begin using them. I want to let everyone know that they are safe, secure, and ADA compliant,” Deborah Lopez, city clerk for the city of Goleta, said in a statement.

Goleta residents will be voting for a mayor, two City Council seats and Measure O, which involves changing the mayoral term of office from two years to four years. For more information on the general election, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/elections.

Due to COVID-19, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail for the upcoming election. Those who are not registered to vote by mail do not need to complete an application to receive a ballot by mail, it will be automatically sent. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 5. In-person voting will be available on a limited basis, city officials said.

The announcement regarding the drop box locations came on National Voter Registration Day, which was recognized nationwide on Tuesday. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 19. To register online, visit www.registertovote.ca.gov. Paper applications may be available at most U.S. Post Offices, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles. To verify voter registration status or update registration information, such as an address or party affiliation, go to www.sbcvote.com.

According to city officials, nearly 75% of county registered voters are already signed up to permanently receive their ballot by mail. For updates on polling places, a general information guide will be available approximately 30 days before the election at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/lookup.sbc.

In total, there will be more than 30 ballot drop boxes throughout Santa Barbara County. To view the complete list, visit https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/upcoming/november-3-2020/drop_boxes.sbc.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of early in-person voting at the following times and locations: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 5, Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 at the Registrar’s Office, 4440 Calle Real; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at your assigned polling place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2; and all locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For questions or assistance, please call 805-568-2200.

