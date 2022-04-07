Goleta approves historic preservation ordinance

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Stowe House is among the sites suggested for being named by the city of Goleta as a local historic landmark. The site is already recognized as a historic landmark by Santa Barbara County and the U.S. government.

The Goleta City Council unanimously approved a Historic Preservation Ordinance this week, paving the way for a specific city designation to protect and preserve resources.

The council unanimously adopted the ordinance, which establishes a Historic Preservation Commission and creates a process for the preservation and recognition of buildings, land and other areas that are deemed to be historically, architecturally, socially or culturally important to the city.

The measure approved Tuesday evening already earmarked a handful of properties to be designated a historic landmark or resource and even more to be included on the inventory list. The idea, the council was told, is to continue to grow the inventory list with buildings, sites or structures that may later receive the official designation.

“In adopting this ordinance, we are celebrating and recognizing Goleta’s history and prehistory, some of the things that make our city so special,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “We are very excited to get these protections in place!”

A historic landmark is defined as a property or building that is at least 50 years old or exhibits exceptional importance to the city. It must be associated with important events; associated with people in significant local, state or national history; or embodies distinctive characteristics of a style, period or method of construction.

A historic district is a contiguous group of properties that are related to one another.

Any Goleta resident can nominate a particular property to be deemed a historic landmark. If the nomination does not come from the property owner, the owner would need to be notified within 10 days of the nomination.

The commission will hold public hearings on potential historic landmark designations.

The ordinance suggested naming the following as Goleta Landmarks:

— Barnsdall-Rio Grande gasoline station at 7825 Hollister Ave.

— Bishop Ranch at 96 Glen Annie Road.

— Daniel Hill Adobe at 33 S. La Patera Lane.

— Goleta Depot at 300 N. Los Carneros Road.

— Sexton House at 5490 Hollister Ave.

— Shrode Packing House at 26 S. La Patera Lane.

— Stowe House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The ordinance suggested adding the Cambridge Community Church, Fairview Gardens, Goleta Valley Community Center and the Santa Cruz Market, among others, to the inventory list.

“I am very grateful to all of the community members and the Chumash Tribal community members who gave of their time, talents, insights and stories to shape the regulations,” said planning manager Lisa Prasse. “The newly adopted regulations and the (historic resources inventory) reflect the values of the community and the importance of preservation of both historical structures, sites, objects and precious Archaeological and Tribal Cultural resources, the latter which have often been overlooked and disregarded.

“Working on this project for the last six years has been one of the highlights in my career,” she said.

Additionally, the ordinance established certain regulations regarding alterations to designated properties, processes for any earth-disturbing activities in native soils and development standards to earth-disturbing activities when subsurface archaeological or tribal cultural resources are found during construction.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first hybrid in-person and virtual city council event since last year. The ordinance will be second read on April 19.

More on the historic preservation effort in Goleta can be found here: cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/historic-preservation.

