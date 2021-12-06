Goleta automotive technician gets high honor

COURTESY PHOTO

Noah Marx holds his award after being honored as a top scorer by Toyota/Automotive Service Excellence Master Automobile Technician of the Year. He works at a Toyota dealership in Goleta.

Goleta technician Noah Marx has been named Toyota/Automotive Service Excellence Master Automobile Technician of the Year.

He was among the 48 technicians recognized at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for ASE held in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Mr. Marx was honored as a top scorer on the ASE Certification tests in a population of approximately a quarter million ASE Certified professionals.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence was established in 1972 and upholds high standards of service and repair through its assessment and certification of current and future industry professionals.

“Noah, who works at Toyota of Santa Barbara, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” ASE President and CEO Timothy Zilke said in a media release. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement.”

Toyota of Santa Barbara is located in Goleta.

Mr. Zilke presented the award to Mr. Marx alongside Howard Abrahams, the senior manager of quality and technical training, at Toyota Motor North America and Mark Polke, chair of the ASE Board of Directors.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Mr. Zilke said in a media release. “We are proud to partner with Toyota to recognize Noah’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Noah represents the best of the best.”

In addition to analyzing ASE test scores, sponsors examined on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors before selecting honorees.

