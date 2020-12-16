Goleta businesses eligible for WEV loans

GOLETA — Women’s Economic Ventures encourages Goleta-based businesses to apply for its ReStart Loans of up to $25,000 each.

The ReStart loan program was created in August by the city of Goleta and WEV with intentions to help Goleta businesses during the pandemic. The city of Goleta contributed $200,000 to the program.

“It’s amazing what we can do when great organizations work together to support our small businesses during this unprecedented time of economic upheaval resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release. “The City is proud to partner with Women’s Economic Ventures on these much-needed financial support programs to assist Goleta small businesses.”

Businesses which are open or eligible to open under current government orders are eligible to apply. Applications are open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis until funds are depleted.

As health and safety protocols are extended, businesses may require financial help.

“Business owners consistently say community support is a key factor in sustaining their resolve through the pandemic,” WEV CEO Kathy Odell said. “Our ReStart Loans will provide the capital necessary to retain employees, modify business practices and acquire new equipment and/or supplies required for safe re-opening. Additionally, ReStart Loan recipients are eligible to receive business advisory services from WEV.”

WEV has advised over 17,500 men and women since 1991 with its business training and consulting services. It has made over $6 million in business loans and helped more than 5,000 local businesses start or expand.

For more information, go to wevonline.org/loans-2/restart/.

— Annelise Hanshaw