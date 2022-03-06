Goleta celebrates 20th birthday

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

People picnic at the Stow House during the City of Goleta’s 20th Birthday celebration at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House on Saturday.

On Saturday, the city of Goleta celebrated its 20th birthday with a free community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Throughout the day there were a minimum of 800 participants celebrating the city. Goleta is one of the youngest cities in California.

“We all had apple cider and lemon bundtini cupcakes and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the city of Goleta and we all clapped 20 times. It was a lot of fun and celebratory and I think that’s what we all needed,” Kelly Hoover, the City of Goleta’s Community Relations Manager told the News-Press.

The tribute took place at 2:30 p.m. and included remarks from Mayor Paula Perotte, First Mayor Margaret Connell, Congressman Salud Carbajal, Senator Monique Limón, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Gregg Hart and Joan Hartman, Sheriff Bill Brown and the Goodland Coalition.

The Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover gives a performance at the celebration.

Information about Goleta was shared with curious people at the celebration.

The Nombres performed rock and country music at the event.

“What is amazing about the city of Goleta is that it has only been 20 years and so much has been accomplished in that time. When the city started, there were people who thought we might not make it and be financially viable,” said Ms. Hoover.

Live music was played by the Salt Martians (Bluegrass) and The Nombres (Rock and Country), with special performances from the Dos Pueblos High School Theatre Company, 2021 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Savannah Hoover and Teen Star finalist Audrey Harmand.

“We had a large signature frame that people signed as they entered and it was full halfway through the day, it will be put up at city hall to keep forever,” said Ms. Hoover.

Other activities included a photo station, free tractor rides by the Ranch Yard and train rides next door at the Goleta Train Depot. There was also an area available for petting barnyard animals, which was a very popular location.

Free train rides were offered at the Goleta Depot during the city of Goleta’s 20th Birthday celebration on Saturday.

“We are all looking towards the next 20 and how to continue on this positive path and to keep moving the city forward in a positive way. We are proud of the great decisions that have been made and the progress we have made so far. We want to keep the city involved and engaged and keep the momentum going,” said Ms. Hoover.

Food was provided by AR Catering and Elubia’s Kitchen. Limited edition 20 Year specialty swag was sold and there was also a giveaway. The grande finale took place at 3:15 p.m. and was the premiere of the special 20-minute, 20 Year Reflections Video, which showed on three screens.

“We are so appreciative to the Goleta Valley Historical Society for partnering with us to put on this memorable celebration,” said Ms. Hoover.

Staff was available in the “Community Information” area to provide updates and answer questions. There were representatives from the City Clerk’s Office, Community Relations, Environmental Services, Goleta Valley Library, Parks & Open Space, Parks & Recreation and Public Works available.

“It was an incredible event. We were thrilled with the turnout. We had a short little sprinkle passing through and some wind gusts, but the weather held up for us. People brought a great attitude along with chairs and blankets. They settled in for a great day of listening to music, and a birthday tribute to Goleta. It was a magical day celebrating the city of Goleta and I wish it wasn’t over,” said Ms. Hoover.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com