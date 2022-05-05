Goleta City Council approves bevy of grant funds

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, which operates Rancho La Patera & Stow House, is budgeted to receive a $100,000 grant from the city of Goleta for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The Goleta City Council approved a spate of grant funding opportunities covering a range of organizations this week.

During its regular city council meeting Tuesday, members unanimously approved the Grant Funding Review Committee’s recommendations for six organizations that fell under the “Government/Interagency” and “City Facilities/Recreation” umbrellas.

Recommendations for groups under the “Economic Development/Marketing and Promotions and “Homelessness Initiatives” categories will come at a later date, Shanna Dawson, a management analyst, said.

Goleta had budgeted $360,000 for the fiscal year 2022-2023, and the council approved the committee’s recommendations as followed:

— Foundation for Girsch Park for $135,000.

— Goleta Valley Historical Society for $100,000.

— Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens for $60,000.

— South Coast Railroad Museum for $40,000.

— Goleta Lions Club for $15,000.

— SBBIKE+COAST for $10,000.

Money for the Girsch Park will go toward maintenance of the grounds, particularly law upkeep, according to Ms. Dawson. Fairview Gardens will use its allotment for an education program.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society will use its funding for staffing needs, educational programs, festivals and large-scale recreational activities and maintenance. The South Coast Railroad Museum will also utilize the money for education and staffing purposes.

Additionally, the Goleta Lions Club will utilize its funding as it takes over the Goleta Holiday Parade, and SBBIKE+COAST will use the money for education and outreach programs to encourage students to walk, bike or roll safely to and from school, according to Ms. Dawson.

Councilmember Kyle Richards noted the funding for Girsch Park’s operations was “very much needed.”

“The park was instrumental for many people throughout the pandemic when they had nowhere else to go, and yet the park remained open and continued to attract visitors from far and wide, from throughout the city and even regionally,” Councilmember Richards said. “Anyone who’s been there knows what a great space that is and how useful it is for our community.”

Additionally Tuesday, the Goleta City Council approved the committee’s recommendations for the Goleta City Grant Program for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Goleta typically authorizes $100,000 each year to be allocated among awardees of the grant program. However, the city earmarked an additional $150,000 in federal pandemic relief funds for the program, bringing the total amount to be distributed for the 2022-2023 fiscal year to $250,000.

Of the 72 applications received, the committee granted three Community Development Block Grant funding. It then approved 58 other applicants for the City Grant Program and divvied up the $250,000 among them.

Ms. Dawson noted the committee decided two of the applicants would be better funded by opportunities through a different standing committee.

Generally, grants are capped at $5,000 under this program, but the threshold was raised to $10,000, given the additional federal money available for this year.

Among the dozens of organizations included in this program are:

— Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara for education and outreach efforts for $3,550.

— Dos Pueblos Little League Baseball for the program for $3,550.

— Food From the Heart for general operating support for $7,100.

— Goleta Education Foundation for for a dual language program library initiative $3,550.

— Isla Vista Elementary School PTA for a jog-a-thon for $700.

— Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. for a Winter Bird Count for Kids program for $1,430.

— Santa Barbara Foundation for Goleta child care scholarships for $7,100.

— Standing Together to End Sexual Assault for a counseling and education program for $5,700.

— Women’s Economic Ventures for operating support of its Initiative for Equity in Entrepreneurship for $3,550.

There are a few special city council meetings scheduled for this week, and the next regular meeting will be May 17.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com