Goleta City Council approves purchase of solar-powered charging station

COURTESY PHOTO

The EV ARC, a solar-powered charging station, will be delivered to Goleta by early summer. The device is 100% solar-powered and grid-independent, providing a sustainable and reliable method for charging.

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council has approved the purchase of Santa Barbara County’s first EV ARC, a vehicle charging station that is 100% solar-powered and grid-independent.

Since the Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger is powered by the sun, it is energy resilient and can still charge electric cars during eclectic outages. It is also compact enough to fit into a single parking space and requires no construction or electrical work to deploy.

“Our city has made providing safe, reliable, affordable energy alternatives a priority for our community,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a statement. “This is another important step on our path to sustainable energy that also helps combat climate change.”

The EV ARC is expected to be delivered to Goleta by early summer. The purchase of the device was made possible by grants from the county’s Air Pollution Control District and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The Goleta City Council has made a goal to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030, and officials say the purchase of the EV ARC is another step in the right direction.

“We are excited to see the City take this step to support the transition to electric vehicles in line with its sustainable energy and climate goals,” Peter Imhof, the director of the department of planning and environmental review, said in a statement. “This solar-powered charging unit will offer flexible electric vehicle charging available to both City employees and members of the public.”

— Madison Hirneisen