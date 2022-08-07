Goleta City Council hopeful Ramirez pledges to support healthy lifestyle

On Wednesday, Goleta Planning Commissioner Sam Ramirez will run more than three miles, from the end of the second district to Goleta City Hall, to hand deliver his candidate filing papers for City Council District 2. Mr. Ramirez is running to show his commitment to healthy lifestyle programs for Goleta and to raise awareness of diabetes and heart disease in the latino community.

“The 2nd District has some of the highest levels of diabetes and heart disease on the Central Coast. These conditions take a tremendous toll on people and on our economy, but we can lower these levels by making healthier lifestyle choices and providing for better infrastructure,” Mr. Ramirez said in a press release. “As a Goleta City Councilmember, I will be a driving force in support of a more walkable, bikeable community and healthy lifestyle programs, especially for young people.”

He continued, “People don’t need to run from one end of the district to the other, but they can add more physical activity to their day and reduce their chances of diabetes and heart disease.”

Along the way on Wednesday’s run, Mr. Ramirez will be collecting signatures for his candidate filing papers. Goleta voters are invited to join him at one of the following locations where you can sign Mr. Ramirez’ nomination papers to help qualify him for the November ballot:

8:00 – Old Town Coffee (5877 Hollister Avenue)

8:30 – Dean: a coffee shop (6100 Hollister Avenue Unit 1B)

9:30 – Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Dr. Unit B)

For more information, visit https://www.samramirez.org.

