Goleta City Council restricts single-use plastic

Goleta City Council moved to restrict single-use plastic throughout the city — a move that puts the Goodland in compliance with a recent sustainability law.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance mandating single-use foodware items and standard condiments be made available only upon request of a customer during its meeting Monday. Food and beverage vendors will need to display a sign informing customers about this option.

“We are excited that the city is taking steps to reduce its plastic waste and the burden of plastic pollution in the community,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “We hope this effort will create a more healthy, sustainable Goleta.”

Outreach efforts are underway to help local businesses in switching from expanded polystyrene and single-use plastics.

The ordinance will be second read on May 3 and will be enacted on the 31st day following adoption by the city council.

Goleta is also working to further regulate single-use plastic through an expanded polystyrene foodware ban — a move already taken by more than 120 jurisdictions across California. Staff is still developing this ordinance.

More about Goleta’s sustainability efforts can be found here: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/sustainability-climate-adaptation.

