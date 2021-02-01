Goleta City Council to consider Goleta Valley Neighborhood Court Pilot Program

The county of Santa Barbara’s District Attorney’s Office and Second District Supervisor’s Office will give a presentation to the Goleta City Council on Tuesday regarding the Goleta Valley Neighborhood Court Pilot Program.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart’s Office has met with city staff and Mayor Paula Perotte to discuss Goleta’s potential involvement in the Goleta Valley Neighborhood Court Pilot Program, which is a restorative justice-based program aimed at diverting low-level offenses from the criminal justice system.

The city will consider supporting the program by helping promote volunteer recruitment efforts, providing a meeting space and eventually providing/suggesting community service opportunities for program participants.

The council will also be asked to consider an informal Memorandum of Understanding between Goleta and participating members of the Cycle California Coast and authorize a $500 annual financial contribution to CCC.

The funding would supplement the organization’s operation, and the purpose of the MOU is to formalize the joint efforts to create and maintain regional bicycle infrastructure for the benefit of residents and visitors to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

CCC’s strategic plan objectives include: “make Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties premier bicycle tourism destinations and facilitate cycling along the California coast; improve the safety, livability and quality of life of our communities by improving the bicycling environment for local commuting and recreational uses; convene a unique coalition of business, tourism, advocacy and government organizations to improve bicycling in our area and communicate opportunities for bicycle-centered adventures; develop a sustainable structure for Cycle California Coast to ensure long-term success.”

The council will also recognize Vyto Adomaitis for his 19 years of service for the city, as he moves to a new position in Oxnard.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

