Goleta City Council to consider grant funding recommendations

Funding will be the topic du jour at the Goleta City Council meeting Tuesday.

The city council is slated to consider funding recommendations by the Grant Funding Review Standing Committee for specific programs. Six organizations have applied for the funding, which is budgeted at $360,000 for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed amounts are:

— Foundation for Girsh Park: $135,000

— Goleta Valley Historical Society: $100,000

— Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens: $60,000

— South Coast Railroad Museum: $40,000

— Goleta Lions Club – Goleta Holiday Parade: $15,000

— SBBIKE+COAST: $10,000

Additionally Tuesday, the city council will discuss the Goleta City Grant Program funding recommendations. This program provides grants for non-profit groups which provide public services, such as cultural, educational, or recreational activities.

The Grant Funding Review Standing Committee has recommended $250,000 be divvied up among 58 applicants.

The city council is also set to proclaim this week as Municipal Clerks Week and the month of May as National Community Action Month in honor of CommUnify’s 55 years of service. The non-profit, previously called Community Action Commission, helps Santa Barbara families achieve economic stability.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held both in-person at City Hall (130 Cremona Dr.) and virtually. To participate online, individuals can tune in through Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bz-iz3DgQEa6TQn_Fwsc1w (Webinar ID: 859 4934 0720) or at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com