Goleta City Council to consider SB 9-related ordinance

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will hold a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to consider extension of an urgency zoning ordinance to implement Senate Bill 9.

SB 9, aka the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency Act, was designed to streamline the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing lot.

On Dec. 21, the Goleta City Council adopted an urgency ordinance with an effective date of Jan. 1. Urgency Ordinance No. 21-12U included amendments to Title 5 (Business Licenses and Regulations), Title 16 (Subdivisions), and Title 17 (Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code to ensure that city’s regulations comply with SB 9 and to maintain city authority to regulate SB 9 projects where possible.

The ordinance can be viewed at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/CAGOLETA/2022/01/05/file_attachments/2038769/21-0006-ORD%20SB9%20Urgency%20Ext%20Notice%20English%202022%20SBNP.pdf.

The agenda and staff report for the hearing can be found at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings prior to the meeting date.

For more information, contact Anne Wells, advance planning manager, at 805-961-7557 or awells@cityofgoleta.org. For inquiries in Spanish, contact Marcos Martinez at 805-562-5500 or mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder