Goleta City Council to consider single-use foodware ordinance

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta City Hall will meet Tuesday at City Hall.

The Goleta City Council will consider an ordinance regulating single-use foodware accessories and condiments at its meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance would bring the city into compliance with a sustainability law signed by the governor last year.

But it would also go even further in prohibiting single-use plastic in Goleta than what the state law requires by restricting single-use plastic foodware products and prohibiting expanded polystyrene, according to a memo regarding the agenda item.

Additionally Tuesday, the city council will consider the renewal of the Santa Barbara South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District.

The council will also conduct a public hearing on proposed user fees and changes.

The meeting can be attended in person at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive. The meeting can also be watched online at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

Closed session is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the regular meeting beginning at 5:30.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com