Goleta City Council to discuss bike path project

The Goleta City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday on the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta.

The project has reached the end of the environmental review phase, and staff will be returning with more information regarding impact to the trees in the project area, as well as the overall cost.

At its Sept. 20 meeting, the city council requested that staff provide additional information regarding the project’s impact on the area’s trees and habitat.

Staff will present the results of a tree survey and other information.

The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is a component of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The city of Goleta said the path will provide a critical connection between existing bike routes north of U.S. 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south.

It will connect bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route, which connects with Goleta Beach and UCSB and extends into Santa Barbara.

In a news release, the city explained this is a complex project that has involved close coordination with various agencies including Caltrans and Santa Barbara County.

Once approved by the city, the bike path project will go to the California Coastal Commission for the permitting process.

To see the map, go to cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/bicycle-projects/san-jose-creek-bike-path-southern-extent.

For more information, contact Teresa Lopes tlopes@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7563 or Laura Bridley at lbridley@cityofgoleta.org 805-896-2153.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com