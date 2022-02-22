Goleta City Council to discuss districts map

The Goleta City Council will discuss council district Plan 701, the one it previously selected, at its fifth public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can see the map at drawgoleta.org/plan-701-renumbered.

The public will also be able to weigh in on the sequencing of elections. Under Plan 701, the sequencing of elections would start with the two eastern districts (1 and 2) up for election in November 2022, then the two western districts (3 and 4) in November 2024.

To participate and make your voice heard, leave a comment on the submitted maps at drawgoleta.org/draft-maps or email your comment to the city clerk department at cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. You can also participate in the virtual meeting. To do so, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

Starting in November, the city will be divided into four districts. Voters in each district will elect a city council member who lives in their district. The mayor will be elected by voters across Goleta. Districting determines how neighborhoods will be represented on the city council.

At the fourth public hearing on Feb. 3, the city council asked the staff to revise Plan 701, only changing the numbering of the districts so that Districts 1 and 2 are in the east and Districts 3 and 4 are in the west.

Plan 701 was drafted by National Demographics Corp., but derived from two plans submitted by members of the public: 210B and 403.

At Thursday’s hearing, if the council selects a map and election sequencing, it will hold a final hearing and consider a District Elections Ordinance during its March 1 city council meeting. The ordinance will establish the district elections boundaries and will adopt the sequencing of the elections.

For more information, including links to the meetings and all of the submitted maps, go to www.drawgoleta.org.

