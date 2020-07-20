Goleta City Council to discuss diversity, inclusion training

The Goleta City Council will receive a report Tuesday regarding planned diversity and inclusion training for staff and elected officials.

Last month, the council adopted a resolution to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and condemned police brutality and racism. The resolution also declared racism to be a public health emergency. Councilmember Kyle Richards requested staff explore the training, which was supported by Mayor Paula Perotte. Councilmember Roger Aceves also requested staff explore creating and appointing a diversity, inclusion and equity officer position with the city, which was supported by Councilmember James Kyriaco.

In addition, staff has explored several ways to strengthen its diversity and equity efforts. Council will be asked to provide feedback on the informational report, according to the staff report.

The city solicited five proposals from organizations that provide diversity inclusion training. In addition, staff discovered a free training offered by LinkedIn Learning.

The other providers include: Oppenheimer, at a cost between $7,200 and $11,700 for three customized trainings for all city staff; Just Communities, at a cost of $14,000 for two customized trainings for all city staff and six all-day cohort trainings for executive staff and council over six months; A2A, at a cost of $5,800 for three trainings – one for all city staff, and three to four sessions for executive staff and council; NTIRE, at a cost of $3,500 to $7,000 for a pre-packaged training program of either one full day, one half-day or two half-day trainings; and LCW, at a cost of $3,350 for three customized trainings, including a one-hour session for all city staff and a two-hour session for executive staff and council.

The LinkedIn training is a five-hour online learning session that could be used in conjunction with a customized training to save training costs, the staff report reads.

The full-time cost of a diversity, inclusion and equity officer would be an estimated $130,000 per year.

“However, as a small agency we likely don’t need a full-time position,” the staff report reads. “Depending on the actual scope of the program and workload, this work might be absorbed within the duties of an existing or reclassified analyst-level position at a significantly lower cost. With the current hiring freeze, existing staff resources are fully committed, so additional staff resources may not be immediately available to fully pursue this initiative.”

There are no funds currently budgeted for the training, though staff will monitor budget savings from reduced meetings and travel to identify funds that can be used for the training.

Depending on the council’s direction, if budget savings are not available to support the program costs, staff may return in November or December to request additional funds.

In other business Tuesday, the council will take up a resolution to establish the Goleta Library special parcel tax rates for fiscal year 2020-21. The proposed resolution increases the tax rate by 3.1%, which was the Consumer Price Index adjustment for the calendar year.

Tax revenues for the library from Measure L are projected to be slightly higher for FY 2020-21 than the previous year. The city anticipates a projected revenue of $321,577 based on the preliminary property tax roll.

Also on Tuesday, the council will discuss a conceptual design for the community garden and improvements of Armitos Park.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually. The meeting will be televised on channel 19 or can be viewed online at www.cityofgoleta.org.

