Goleta City Council to discuss Hollister Avenue streets plan

On Tuesday, the Goleta City Council will be recommended to create a new Capital Improvement Program project called the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project.

Council will be asked to appropriate $70,000 to the project and direct staff to initiate design for the project based on a two-lane Hollister Avenue.

This is a continuation of the discussion from the Dec. 15 council meeting on this topic.

The project would implement the two-lane alternative from the Complete Streets Project with changing roadway striping, legends and signage.

“The interim striping project would focus only on restriping Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta and defer the other improvements to be completed to the Complete Streets Project, such as sidewalk widening, new medians, landscaping, and other beautification elements,” the staff report says. “The project would include adding Class II bike lanes within the existing roadway width. This would reduce the two major obstacles to implementing the Complete Street Project, the long timeline and lack of funding, while allowing the city to temporarily implement and meet the primary goals of the Complete Streets Project.”

If council approves the interim striping project, Public Works will still have to go through the standard project delivery process, including conceptual design, environmental review, final design and construction phases.

In other business, the council will hold an open public hearing to take verbal and written testimony on a resolution to approve a General Plan amendment from Public/Quasi-Public to Community Commercial on a 4,355-square foot site located at 5631 Calle Real.

In March of 2020, The Sun Group, LLC applied to change the subject property’s General Plan land use and zoning designations.

“The proposed General Plan Amendment and Ordinance Amendment would make the subject property’s land use and zoning designations consistent with the site’s current use, historic use, adjacent uses, and prior land use and zoning designations,” the staff report reads. “As discussed above, no new significant impacts would result from approving the requested General Plan and Ordinance amendments.”

The Goleta City Council will also receive a presentation and report on Project Labor Agreements, and suggest the possible adoption of a Project Labor Agreement requirement for the city projects above a certain threshold construction dollar amount.

According to the staff report, PLAs are typically used to: 1) necessitate worker representation by local labor unions determined per trade on the covered projects and 2) set forth basic terms and conditions of employment applicable to contractors.

Finally, the council will select City Council representatives to Regional Agencies and City Council committees.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

