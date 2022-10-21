Goleta City Council to discuss Hollister Avenue

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will discuss the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

In addition to attending the meeting in-person, people can participate in the meeting via Zoom or watch it live at www.cityofgoleta.org or Goleta TV Channel 11.

The Hollister Avenue project addresses parking, speed and safety concerns in Old Town. It includes these changes:

— One vehicle lane and one bike lane in each direction. Currently the street has two vehicle lanes in each direction.

— A non-traversable painted median.

— Back-in angled 90-minute parking along the north side of the street.

— Parallel 90-minute parking along the south side of the street.

— Traffic signal equipment and timing upgrades.

The agenda with Zoom link will be available at least 72 hours prior to the meeting at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

For more information, visit cityofgoleta.org/hollisterinterimstriping.

— Katherine Zehnder