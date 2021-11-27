Goleta City Council to discuss impact of county redistricting

The Goleta City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. to discuss how Santa Barbara County’s redistricting process will affect Goleta.

Santa Barbara County is made up of five districts and the City of Goleta currently falls within both the 2nd and 3rd Districts. The County Board of Supervisors is elected by voters from the district where they reside.

The City Council will decide how to best meet the needs of their constituents during the redistricting process.

The public can join the conversation on Goleta TV Channel 19 or at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

The public can also participate virtually on Zoom at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WsorYUk0QoGbS2jdVz1zrw; Webinar ID: 929 6075 0472.

Additional participation information can be found in the agenda at https://tinyurl.com/396rn8ue.

email: fmcfarland@newspress