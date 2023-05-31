Goleta City Council to discuss solid waste rates

The Goleta City Council will consider a resolution to increase solid waste maintenance rates at its June 6 meeting.

The city of Goleta’s franchise waste hauler, MarBorg Industries Inc., has submitted a rate increase recommendation for this upcoming fiscal year’s trash rates. The proposed rate increase of 5.95% is pursuant to increases in the Consumer Price Index and the Santa Barbara County ’s tipping fees at the Tajiguas landfill and ReSource Center. Rate increases due to CPI and county tipping fees are allowed as part of the city’s franchise agreement with MarBorg.

In addition to solid waste collection, MarBorg’s services include collection of green waste, recyclables and commercial food waste, which are all recycled or reused.

MarBorg services also include free residential household hazardous waste drop off, free bulky items pickups, textiles recycling, unlimited free electronics pickups and recycling, and many other programs.

The revenue generated by the rate increase will help MarBorg to cover the increasing costs of collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal of materials, according to the city of Goleta.

The proposed new rates are as followed:

— 35-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service: $37.39, $2.10 change.

— 65-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service: $41.88, $2.35 change.

— 95-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service: $48.39, $2.71 change.

— 35-gallon Multi Family Residential Cart Service: $31.73, $1.78 change.

— 65-gallon Multi Family Residential Cart Service: $35.38, $1.98 change.

If approved, these increased rates will be effective on July 1.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 6 at Goleta City Hall, 130, Cremona Drive, Goleta. Instead of attending in-person, people can participate in the meeting via Zoom at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

