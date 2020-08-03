Goleta City Council to discuss train depot

The Goleta City Council will receive an update Wednesday on the Goleta Train Depot Project, specifically regarding building design selection and roadway improvements.

A recommendation includes selecting a “Traditional Theme” train depot building design. City staff is also recommending the council to consider deferring a decision on the roadway improvements from Hollister Avenue to the terminus of South La Patera Lane to the fall of 2020, according to the city council agenda.

This virtual meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m.

In addition, the council is also holding a special meeting on Tuesday to submit a letter of acknowledgement and support for the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara’s application for the State of California Homekey Program.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m.Both meetings can be streamed online at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/news-andupdates/government-meeting-agendas-and-videos.