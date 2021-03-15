Goleta City Council to discuss vaccine efforts for BIPOC

The Goleta City Council will receive a presentation about countywide, inter-organizational efforts to vaccinate black, indigenous and people of color communities in Goleta, along with considering appointing a member of the council to join the Latinx and Indigenous Migrant COVID-19 Response Task Force.

According to the Santa Barbara County community data dashboard and data collected as of Dec. 31, 2020, black, indigenous and people of color make up 58% of the Santa Barbara County population, but have suffered at least 61% of all COVID-19 cases and 76% of hospitalizations.

“As stated by Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, there is nothing about being black, Latinx or indigenous in and of itself that makes someone more susceptible to COVID-19,” the staff report reads. “Instead, it is social determinants of health and other disparities that these populations face that contribute to why they are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

Staff recommends grassroots efforts led by various non-governmental organizations to address COVID-19 disparity, and for a member of the council’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ad Hoc Subcommittee to join the Latinx and Indigenous Migrant COVID-19 Response Task Force.

In other business, the council will be asked to approve a request from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for an additional 45-day time extension regarding a dispute of a proposed rate increase for law enforcement services for Fiscal Year 2021/22.

For Goleta, the proposed costs for FY 2021/22, which are reflective of the existing levels of service, were presented as $10,018,333, a nearly 30% increase over the $7,744,062 amount for FY 2020/21.

“In general, Sheriff Brown stated at the March 3 meeting that he is sympathetic and understands the difficulty the cities are facing with proposed increased costs,” the staff report reads. “He also communicated that he understands and shares our concerns and the budget challenges as well, and said he wanted to work together to try and come to a solution that is acceptable and equitable across the board.”

Both Buellton and Carpinteria City Councils approved the time extension to continue good faith efforts.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing to receive input on the needs, goals and objectives of the city’s CDBG program and funding recommendations for the 2021-2022 action plan.

Council members will also be asked to approve the recommendations of the council’s Grant Funding Review Standing Committee for 2021-2022 CDBG funding to be included in the draft action plan.

“Staff learned that the City’s CDBG allocation for FY 21/22 is $230,558. This is slightly higher than the current year ($225,503). Fifteen percent (15%) or $34,578 of this amount can be allocated to Public Services to assist low- to moderate-income people,” the staff report reads.

The public meeting provides an opportunity for the public and the City Council to discuss the city’s needs, priorities, and potential projects that should receive CDBG grant funding, including services to the homeless, those with disabilities or special needs, services for low- to moderate-income youth and seniors and general services for low- to moderate-income people.

Council members will conduct a public hearing on the Measure A Five-Year Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2021 through 2026, and be recommended to adopt it.

This year’s proposed five-year program of projects is similar to the previous year’s program, according to the staff report, including categories such as: maintenance, improvement or construction of roadways and bridges; urban forestry street tree program; storm damage repair to transportation facilities; and traffic signal coordination and intersection channelization, among others.

In addition, the council will consider two resolutions. One is to provide no parking zones at 454 S. Patterson Ave. and 6830 Cortona Drive to provide adequate sight distance and improve visibility from adjacent driveways. The other is for the installation of stop control on Muirfield Drive at Windsor Avenue and on Ellwood Beach Drive and Mathilda Drive at Entrance Road to improve operational conditions at these intersections.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

