Goleta City Council to discuss youth safety

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will receive an annual report from the South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety.

The task force aims to improve the safety and the quality of life for local youth and the community, and the council will discuss approving a memorandum of understanding with CommUnify, which would serve as the “host agency,” and the four jurisdictions served by the task force, known as sponsors.

The city has been part of the task force since 2010, and a valid MOU was authorized in November 2015. The proposed two-year MOU runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and provides approximately $21,963 annually from the city, totaling $43,926.

Also on Tuesday, the council will conduct a public hearing on an ordinance to amend Title 17 of the city’s municipal code, regarding provisions to temporary events. Under the proposed amendment, temporary events in Tile 17 will be moved to Title 9 and organizers will be required to obtain a permit to ensure the basic health, safety and community welfare standards are met. Title 12 amendments will be conformed to reflect recent state law, according to city officials.

In other business, the council will hold a Proposition 218 protest hearing, which will include the presentation of the annual solid waste rate increase and allow for the community to present written protests for consideration. In May 2020, the council approved a 4.25% rate increase for MarBorg, which became effective on July 1, 2020.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will consider approving $93,500 in grants to 29 applicants, as well as consider approving the grant funding review committee’s fiscal year 2021-22 funding recommendations under the “Support Other Agencies” program. The committee is recommending that the existing agreements be extended for one-year at the current funding levels.

The draft budget includes a total allocation of $360,000 for the government/interagency and city facilities/recreation categories. Organizations served include: COAST, $7,000; Goleta Union School District, $20,000; Santa Barbara Unified School District, $13,000; Foundation for Girsh Park, $125,000; Goleta Valley Community Center, $25,000; Goleta Valley Historical Society, $91,000; South Coast Railroad Museum, $34,000; and Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens, $45,000.

To view the complete agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/3m6dyu7k. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting electronically, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6552239794035637515 and use webinar ID: 936-828-443.

