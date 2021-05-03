Goleta City Council to hold hearing on private creek road

A public hearing will be conducted on a proposed development agreement for SyWest/Goleta Gardens at the Goleta City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Goleta Gardens LLC is proposing a development agreement to grant a license to the city to use a private access road to the San Jose Creek Channel along part of the subject site that’s currently operating as the Westwind Drive-In Theater and Public Market. In exchange would be an extension of the deadline to use the city’s former zoning ordinance for the applicant’s pending development proposal, from Dec. 31, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023.

If Goleta entitles the proposed development at a future public hearing, the developer would convey a permanent easement to the city for the use of the access road, and the property owner would grant a license to the city and the County Flood Control District to use an access road and area adjacent to the San Jose Creek Channel to gain access into the San Jose Creek to perform maintenance within the creek channel.

“The license would provide a benefit to the city, the surrounding neighborhood and residents, given the city’s and Flood Control District’s longstanding commitment to the enhancement and protection of San Jose Creek,” the staff report says. “The license and creation of a wider access easement would enhance the ability of the city and the other local agencies to access and manage the lower San Jose Creek Channel, which carries significant floodwaters and protects acres of surrounding property.”

Staff is providing both an ordinance to enter the agreement and a resolution for denial.

In other business, council members will hear a presentation on the status of the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission Municipal Service Review process, and provide direction to staff.

The LAFCO is a regional agency that has authority to regulate by adopting spheres of influence for each city and special district in the county and by approving or denying city and special district boundary changes (annexations and detachments) and extensions of certain public services. The agency asked the cities and special districts in Santa Barbara County to complete Municipal Service Reviews surveys.

“The completed MSR survey and questionnaire, as completed by city staff, assume the status quo SOI for the City of Goleta, which aligns with the city limits, and do not propose other changes to district and/or service boundaries,” the staff report says.

The council will also hear a presentation on the status of the Goleta Water District Draft Urban Water Management Plan for council feedback. A public hearing on the plan is also scheduled for May 11. Updates include: discussing the 2012 to 2016 drought; updating annual supply and demand assessment procedures to match state requirements; updating the impact of the drought on district finances, taking 2020 into account; and updating the plan implementation to comply with state requirements.

“The updates do not change the GWD water shortage stages or the way the GWD responds to droughts and/or water shortages,” the staff report says.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings. email: gmccormick@newspress.com