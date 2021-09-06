Goleta City Council to hold public hearings

Amendment under consideration that would move $190,000 from emergency rental assistance to homeless outreach

The Goleta City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a full agenda.

A public hearing will seek the community’s opinion on an amendment that would shift $190,000 in federal funds from an emergency rental assistance program to homelessness outreach.

The funds are part of the city’s more than $400,000 Community Development Block Grant, a program created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide eviction moratorium is set to expire Sept. 30, which may impact the need for the funding.

A public hearing will look at the appeal of the Public Works Director approval of a wireless facility encroachment permit.

Crown Castle would like to install a wireless antenna atop a streetlight near the 200 block of Forest Drive, approved by Public Works.

Appellants Barbara Gaughen-Muller and C. Dave Gaughen requested the denial of the permit because they are “highly sensitive to wireless and cell phone irradiation,” the meeting agenda says.

Staff recommend the appeal be denied.

A third public hearing will hear feedback on various amendments to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code. A copy of the amendments is available at tinyurl.com/yyj86vez.

Goleta City Council will also discuss the 2023-2031 Housing Element update, which looks at housing needs, resources, constraints and potential building sites. Every Santa Barbara County city is required to form an update.

