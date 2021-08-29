Goleta City Council to hold special meeting to discuss Community Center

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

The Goleta Valley Community Center, which is included in funding in the House-passed appropriations bills, has been partially closed since January. Recently it’s been used as a COVID-19 testing site.

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of the Goleta Valley Community Center.

During the meeting, the council will discuss the results of a stakeholder and public outreach process that was conducted to gauge the community’s desire for programming and uses of the GVCC. Meeting attendees will also learn about what capital improvements are planned for the almost 95-year-old building.

Two major construction projects to improve the center are set to begin next year. One project will complete a seismic retrofit in the Auditorium and Dining Room areas, and the other project will complete Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements.

To participate in Tuesday’s meeting virtually, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/811962266535247632 and use webinar ID: 376-513-587. To offer public comment, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org by noon Monday. Include the item you wish to speak on and provide your name, email and phone number.

To watch the City Council meeting live, tune in to Channel 19 or on the website at CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. If you miss the meeting, it is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and is available to watch at any time at cityofgoleta.org.

— Madison Hirneisen