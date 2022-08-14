Goleta City Council to honor outgoing city manager

COURTESY PHOTO

Michelle Greene

GOLETA — Michelle Greene will attend her last Goleta City Council meeting as the city manager Tuesday.

Ms. Greene is closing out 18 years of service to the city of Goleta, eight of those as the city manager.

The city of Goleta is inviting the community to attend the meeting either in person or virtually and show its appreciation to Ms. Greene for her work during Goleta’s first two decades as an incorporated city.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta. Those not attending in-person can watch the meeting at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Ms. Greene will be presented with a city tile and a proclamation recognizing her years of service. And Mayor Paula Perrotte, Goleta City Council members and Ms. Greene’s colleagues will have an opportunity to thank Ms. Greene for her dedication.

The public is invited to join the city in expressing appreciation to Ms. Greene. People can come in person or virtually to comment or can send a note of appreciation to pio@cityofgoleta.org, and it will be forwarded to Ms. Greene.

Ms. Greene is the first woman to be city manager in Goleta. According to the city of Goleta, she is credited with bringing a new level of professionalism and sophistication to the city government.

— Katherine Zehnder