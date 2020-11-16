Goleta City Council to honor Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta City Council will present a proclamation Tuesday acknowledging the distinguished career of Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and her dedication to the Ellwood Mesa in Goleta.

In addition, the council will be recommended to amend, codify and repeal the city’s Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance.

Its purpose is to reduce water waste in landscaping by promoting the use of region-appropriate plants that require minimal supplemental irrigation and by establishing standards for irrigation efficiency.

“However, since 2016, the City’s WELO has remained uncodified as a “stand-alone” ordinance,” the staff report reads. “Stand-alone ordinances can cause difficulties in their uniform application to development projects since they do not apply to all forms of development, but rather, only those that trigger their application.”

The proposed amendments, codification and repeal of the ordinance is only a legislative action that enacts state law and does not pertain to proposed development.

“Amending, codifying, and repealing the City’s WELO meets the following City-wide Strategy and Strategic Goal of the City’s 2019-2020 Strategic Plan,” the staff report concludes.

In other business, the council will be asked to adopt the city of Goleta Creek and Watershed Management Plan.

“Goleta’s watersheds are dynamic systems and support 12 valuable creeks, host to plants and wildlife species that define Goleta’s natural resources,” the staff report reads. “The CWMP symbolizes the city’s commitment to protect ecological function, water quality, and drainage and flood control in Goleta’s creeks and watersheds. The CWMP targets specific strategies to manage and improve watershed health for the benefit of native habitats, wildlife, and the public’s use and enjoyment.

“Adoption of the CWMP will enable the City to fulfill a major commitment to the natural resources of the City and its residents.”

The CWMP has been an ongoing development since 2019.

Finally, the board will provide staff with feedback and direction on the city’s next Community State of the City event.

Staff will ask for guidance on their provided options: using Live GoToWebinar for the state of the city, doing a taped production or doing a shortened holiday-themed community message of 10 to 15 minutes.

