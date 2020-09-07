Goleta City Council to interview board candidates

The Goleta City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to conduct interviews for the city’s Design Review Board.

The board includes seven members, including four who are required to be Goleta residents. At least two members must be licensed architects, and at least two must be licensed landscape professionals. Three at-large members must reside in the city of Goleta, according to a staff report.

Four members would constitute a quorum, which must contain at least one licensed architect and one landscape professional or two licensed architects. A quorum must also contain at least two Goleta residents, according to officials.

There could be as many as five members appointed to the board.

Two terms have experienced on the board, Karis Clinton and Craig Shallanberger. In July, at-large member Jennifer Fullerton was appointed to the city’s Planning Commission, creating an additional vacancy. There is also an opportunity for the city council to appoint a new licensed landscape professional and an additional at-large member, according to the staff report.

Goleta city staff has received applications from Gregg Hart and Jonathan Eymann for the at-large position. Martha Degasis has applied for the licensed landscape professional vacancy, while Ms. Clinton and Mr. Shallanberger elected to resubmit their applications for the licensed landscape professional and licensed architect positions, respectively.

Ratification of the appointments will be presented to the council on Sept. 15.

Council may direct staff to reopen the recruitment and advertise for additional candidates, according to the staff report.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. It will be broadcast live on channel 19, as well as at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

